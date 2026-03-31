Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

RMTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

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Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 635.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 141,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a Delaware‐domiciled biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company’s mission centers on addressing common complications in CKD—namely iron deficiency and secondary hyperparathyroidism—through innovative treatment approaches designed for dialysis settings.

The company’s lead product, TRIFERIC®, is an iron replacement therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in hemodialysis patients.

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