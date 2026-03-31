Brokerages Set Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) PT at $42.77

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.7692.

GLXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Galaxy Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Galaxy Digital

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLXY. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 20.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Galaxy Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Galaxy Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 71,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Galaxy Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 4.7%

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion.

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.