HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Insmed Earnings

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.38.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.Insmed’s revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,159.19. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares in the company, valued at $12,469,365.72. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,533,654. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $12,961,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $2,748,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,681,000.

About Insmed

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Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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