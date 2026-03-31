Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) & American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Head-To-Head Review

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology -436.31% -46.98% -42.78% Preformed Line Products 5.27% 9.36% 6.82%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

American Battery Technology has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preformed Line Products has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Battery Technology and Preformed Line Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Preformed Line Products 0 0 1 1 3.50

Preformed Line Products has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.26%. Given Preformed Line Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preformed Line Products is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Preformed Line Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $4.29 million 77.06 -$46.76 million ($0.40) -6.28 Preformed Line Products $669.34 million 1.93 $35.28 million $7.14 36.94

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preformed Line Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats American Battery Technology on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

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American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices. It also provides rugged outside plant closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, cable dynamics/vibration solutions, interior/exterior connectors, tools, and urethane solutions that are used by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications. The company serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

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