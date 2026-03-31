Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE) Short Interest Update

Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 445 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 611 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFFE opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.39.

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About Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF

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The Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (EFFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies within emerging markets that conduct business with positive environmental considerations. EFFE was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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