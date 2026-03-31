Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE) Short Interest Update

Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF (NYSEARCA:EFFE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 445 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 611 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EFFE opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.39.
About Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Osmosis Emerging Markets Resource Efficient ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.