Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Receives C$11.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$10.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Montage Gold from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$9.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price target on Montage Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

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Montage Gold Price Performance

About Montage Gold

MAU stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

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Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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