Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $18.37 on Monday. Bicara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BCAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicara Therapeutics

In related news, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $315,838.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 205,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,360.56. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $301,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,896.72. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,969 shares of company stock worth $2,586,198. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,484,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 80.6% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,265,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,260 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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