McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 123,185 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 26th total of 96,569 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.59 on Monday. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

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McCoy Global Company Profile

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McCoy Global, trading on the OTC Markets as MCCRF, is a Houston-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in high-reliability connector and cable solutions for offshore and subsea applications. The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and electromechanical connectors, hydraulic umbilical terminations, subsea tooling, cable recovery systems and related accessories. McCoy Global’s engineered solutions are designed to withstand harsh undersea environments and support critical operations in oil and gas, telecommunications, utilities and naval markets.

In addition to standard product lines, McCoy Global offers custom design and build services to meet specific client requirements.

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