5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 600,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 26th total of 469,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

5N Plus stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.91.

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5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 12.93%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

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