VolitionRX (VNRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $0.7140 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

VolitionRX Stock Up 1.9%

VolitionRX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.33. VolitionRX has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,380,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 887,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 329,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNRX shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VolitionRX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VolitionRX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

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