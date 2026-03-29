Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Price Target to $35.00

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FLY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

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Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of FLY stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 4.51. Firefly Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 234.80%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 541.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firefly Aerospace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

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Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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