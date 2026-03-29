Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,088 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 26th total of 2,052 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GABF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

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