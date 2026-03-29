Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,088 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 26th total of 2,052 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,872 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GABF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 214,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 196,060 shares during the last quarter.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

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