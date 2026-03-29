Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. On average, analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $1.26 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. ( NASDAQ:PHIO Free Report ) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of dual RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary Transitional RNAi (TRiMTM) platform, Phio aims to simultaneously silence multiple gene targets to achieve enhanced therapeutic activity. The company’s core mission is to advance next‐generation RNAi compounds with potential applications in oncology and immuno‐oncology.

Phio’s TRiMTM platform is designed around the delivery of synthetic, double‐stranded RNA duplexes that can be engineered to target specific combinations of genes implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

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