California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCAL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCAL opened at $17.52 on Thursday. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

California BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. California BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at California BanCorp

In related news, CFO Jean Carandang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,414.60. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Volk purchased 27,000 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $503,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,554.80. This represents a 2,259.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in California BanCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,882,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after acquiring an additional 802,947 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 213,711 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 116,109 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

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California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.

Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.

In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.

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