J.Jill (JILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in J.Jill by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.