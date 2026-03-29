Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,257 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 26th total of 18,218 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,998 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galaxy Payroll Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Galaxy Payroll Group Stock Down 5.7%

Galaxy Payroll Group Company Profile

Shares of GLXG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 21,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,013. Galaxy Payroll Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

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Galaxy Payroll Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLXG) is a provider of payroll and human capital management services designed for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Utilizing a combination of proprietary technology and dedicated payroll professionals, the company delivers solutions aimed at streamlining payroll operations, mitigating compliance risk and reducing administrative workload for its clients.

The company’s service offerings encompass cloud-based payroll processing, automated tax filing and reporting, garnishment administration, and comprehensive compliance management.

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