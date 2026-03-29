Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,236,451 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the February 26th total of 4,536,418 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000.

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Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 366,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $26.96.

Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

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