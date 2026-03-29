ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,854 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 7,305 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MVV traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 13,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39.

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ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400

About ProShares Ultra MidCap 400

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the second quarter worth $195,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

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ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Securities are selected for inclusion in the Index by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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