ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,854 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 7,305 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MVV traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 13,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637. ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39.
ProShares Ultra MidCap 400 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MidCap 400
About ProShares Ultra MidCap 400
ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Securities are selected for inclusion in the Index by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
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