CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,760 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 26th total of 4,137 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CNFinance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of CNFinance worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNFinance Trading Down 3.2%

CNF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 392.34 and a current ratio of 681.01.

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is a China-based holding company specializing in internet-based financial services for consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its subsidiaries, CNFinance develops and operates an online marketplace that connects individual and corporate borrowers with institutional and private capital providers. The company’s platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application process, enabling efficient access to credit in a traditionally underserved segment of the Chinese financial market.

The company’s core offerings include unsecured consumer loans, SME working capital financing, supply chain financing solutions and wealth management products.

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