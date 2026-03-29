Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Rises By 50.1%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,265,156 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 26th total of 842,808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Incannex Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 7.55.

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Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Incannex Healthcare by 639.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Incannex Healthcare by 37.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,385 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IXHL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Incannex Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Incannex Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Incannex Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IXHL

About Incannex Healthcare

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Incannex Healthcare Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies that combine cannabinoid and psychedelic compounds. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with research operations in the United States, the company seeks to leverage the therapeutic potential of its proprietary formulations to address a range of medical conditions. Incannex is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker IXHL and maintains a presence in both Australia and North America.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple product candidates in various stages of clinical evaluation.

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