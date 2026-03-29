Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,132 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 26th total of 27,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

HBANL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 13,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

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Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBANL) is a regional bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s offerings include personal and small-business checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury management, mortgage banking, equipment finance, and wealth management services. Huntington places a strong emphasis on digital and mobile banking capabilities, aiming to deliver an integrated customer experience across online, mobile and branch channels.

Originally founded in 1866 as The P.W.

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