Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,338 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 26th total of 6,843 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Cornerstone Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,751,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AVEE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.40. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria. AVEE was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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