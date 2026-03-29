iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,026,075 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 26th total of 1,453,589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,552,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

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iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 988,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,524. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.168 per share. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

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