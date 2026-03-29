Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,435 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 26th total of 24,547 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

RSPM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 21,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,086. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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