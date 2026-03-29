Short Interest in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Increases By 59.2%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,874 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 26th total of 55,836 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ACES traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.24. 45,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

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