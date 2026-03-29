Comparing Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX and Omnitek Engineering”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $3.46 billion 4.01 $483.20 million $6.41 29.12 Omnitek Engineering $1.02 million 0.28 -$170,000.00 $0.02 0.65

Profitability

IDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering. Omnitek Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IDEX and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 13.98% 15.03% 8.70% Omnitek Engineering 18.80% -22.26% 28.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDEX and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 3 6 0 2.67 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX currently has a consensus price target of $226.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given IDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDEX is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEX beats Omnitek Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX

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IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, and precision photonic solutions. This segment serves food and beverage, life sciences, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive/transportation, medical/dental, energy, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, research and aerospace/defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Omnitek Engineering

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Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

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