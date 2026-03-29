Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Short Interest Update

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 925 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 26th total of 1,630 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 23.43% of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The company has a market cap of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -566.60 and a beta of 2.73. Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

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