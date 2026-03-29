Head to Head Survey: IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) & ACRO (OTCMKTS:TACI)

ACRO (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Free Report) and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ACRO and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRO N/A N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 85.84% 25.51% 12.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACRO and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 2.85 $195.18 million $4.63 3.26

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has higher revenue and earnings than ACRO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACRO and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRO 0 0 0 0 0.00 IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 1 0 1 3.00

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52%. Given IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is more favorable than ACRO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ACRO has a beta of -226.24, indicating that its stock price is 22,724% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats ACRO on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRO

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Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.TransAtlantic Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NFA Securitiers L3C.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

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IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

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