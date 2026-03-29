Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,028,233 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 26th total of 9,783,380 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,813,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cemex Stock Performance

CX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,450. Cemex has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Cemex alerts:

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Cemex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cemex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 96,734,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,535 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Cemex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 36,132,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,165,000 after buying an additional 1,225,219 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cemex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,648,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after buying an additional 2,337,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,348,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,749,000 after buying an additional 21,143,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,191,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. HSBC downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Cemex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Cemex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CX

Cemex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.