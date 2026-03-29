Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,028,233 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 26th total of 9,783,380 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,813,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cemex Stock Performance
CX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,450. Cemex has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Cemex Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemex
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cemex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 96,734,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,535 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Cemex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 36,132,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,165,000 after buying an additional 1,225,219 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cemex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,648,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after buying an additional 2,337,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,348,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,749,000 after buying an additional 21,143,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,191,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,666 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on CX shares. HSBC downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Cemex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Cemex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
Cemex Company Profile
Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.
Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.
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