Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Short Interest Down 33.9% in March

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,058 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 26th total of 16,717 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSL traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,942. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 3.30.

About Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Industrial Select Sector index. The fund provides 3X leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US industrial companies. DUSL was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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