HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Down 53.7% in March

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,585 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 26th total of 20,693 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HWH International Stock Performance

HWH International stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 384,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. HWH International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

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HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. HWH International had a negative return on equity of 82.44% and a negative net margin of 314.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HWH International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWH International

HWH International Company Profile

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HWH International, Inc (NASDAQ: HWH) is a designer and manufacturer of hydraulic leveling and suspension systems for recreational vehicles (RVs), specialty vehicles, buses and industrial applications. The company’s solutions aim to enhance ride comfort, stability and ease of operation through automated hydraulic control and diagnostics.

Founded in 1976 by Harry W. Holzer, HWH International pioneered one of the industry’s first automatic hydraulic leveling systems for motorhomes. Over the decades, the company has introduced successive generations of technology—ranging from compact scissor jacks to modular suspension assemblies—building a reputation for reliability and quiet performance.

HWH’s product portfolio includes hydraulic leveling jacks, suspension modulators, transfer cases, integrated control consoles and related spare parts for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

Further Reading

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