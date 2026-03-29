Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,723 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 26th total of 10,038 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

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Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 1.4%

JRSH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 70.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, sportswear and swimwear. Founded in 1994 in the Jerash special economic zone of Jordan, the company has built a vertically integrated production model that spans product design, raw material sourcing, fabric printing, sewing and finishing. By controlling each stage of the manufacturing process, Jerash maintains strict quality standards and achieves competitive lead times for its apparel collections.

Operating state-of-the-art facilities in Jordan with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Jerash produces both proprietary brands and private-label merchandise for major retailers.

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