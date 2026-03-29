Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,454 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 2,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GEGGL traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.45. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

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Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4481 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc is a U.S.-based private equity firm and business consolidator focused on acquiring and growing lower middle-market companies. Through its holding company structure, Great Elm Group invests equity capital alongside management teams in established businesses across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare and wellness, industrial services, and consumer products. The company’s disciplined investment approach emphasizes cash-flow stability, operational improvement, and strategic add-on acquisitions.

In June 2022, Great Elm Group, Inc completed the issuance of its 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: GEGGL), a series of senior unsecured notes that bear interest at a fixed rate payable semiannually and mature in 2027.

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