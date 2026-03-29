Boyd Group Services Inc. (BGSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
NYSE:BGSI opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 0.68.
Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $793.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.73 million.
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Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.
Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.
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