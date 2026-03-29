Boyd Group Services Inc. (BGSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

NYSE:BGSI opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.26 and a beta of 0.68.

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Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $793.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.73 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BGSI

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

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Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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