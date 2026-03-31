Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,487 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 73,336 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,196 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.44. The stock had a trading volume of 452,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $240.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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