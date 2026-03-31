iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Short Interest Update

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,459 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 130,299 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iQSTEL Price Performance

Shares of IQST traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. iQSTEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iQSTEL by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About iQSTEL

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

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