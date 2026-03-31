iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQSTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,459 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 130,299 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iQSTEL Price Performance

Shares of IQST traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. iQSTEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iQSTEL by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iQSTEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About iQSTEL

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

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