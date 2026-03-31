Short Interest in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Declines By 33.6%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,088 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 33,267 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISMD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period.

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Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISMD traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $39.14. 114,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,165. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $238.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

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