Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 155 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 236 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

HAPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 176. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Harbor Human Capital Factor US Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

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The Harbor Corporate Culture Small Cap ETF (HAPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Small Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap US stocks believed to possess a strong corporate culture relating to financial performance. Holdings are reweighed to meet sector neutrality. HAPS was launched on Apr 12, 2023 and is managed by Harbor.

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