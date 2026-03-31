Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

TSE:FVL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$634.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Freegold Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$1.92.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

About Freegold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.