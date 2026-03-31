Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Freegold Ventures Stock Performance
TSE:FVL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$634.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Freegold Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$1.92.
About Freegold Ventures
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