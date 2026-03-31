Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Short Interest Update

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,287 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 26th total of 9,390 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,281,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 245,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,923 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,960,000.

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Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,654. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $83.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers. LOUP was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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