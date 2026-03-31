ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 608 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 26th total of 785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Hedge Replication ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyundai Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 14,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

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ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $50.90. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.33. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $53.42.

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

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