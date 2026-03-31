Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 179,170 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 26th total of 230,612 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Happy City Stock Performance

HCHL stock remained flat at $1.49 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 68,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,748. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Happy City has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happy City

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happy City stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Happy City worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Happy City

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Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.

Further Reading

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