Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 179,170 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 26th total of 230,612 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,618 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Happy City Stock Performance
HCHL stock remained flat at $1.49 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 68,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,748. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Happy City has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happy City
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happy City stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Happy City worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Happy City
About Happy City
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Happy City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.