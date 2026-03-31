Short Interest in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Decreases By 24.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,775 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 26th total of 126,593 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 268,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.46. 382,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,050. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

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