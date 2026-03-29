Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Critical Analysis

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prologis and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 7 14 0 2.67 Summit Hotel Properties 2 2 1 0 1.80

Prologis currently has a consensus target price of $137.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Prologis.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Prologis pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Prologis and Summit Hotel Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $8.79 billion 13.67 $3.33 billion $3.55 36.32 Summit Hotel Properties $729.47 million 0.63 -$7.69 million ($0.23) -18.46

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 37.86% 5.79% 3.41% Summit Hotel Properties -0.87% -0.50% -0.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prologis beats Summit Hotel Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

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Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About Summit Hotel Properties

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Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

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