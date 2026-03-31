iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 350,789 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 26th total of 265,284 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,369,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 574,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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