Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 15th

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is a holding company focused on investments in broadband communications. The company’s principal asset is a substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest broadband connectivity companies in the United States. Liberty Broadband leverages a tracking stock structure to provide shareholders with direct exposure to the performance of its Charter stake, while maintaining a lean corporate structure that is primarily dedicated to asset management and shareholder returns.

Through its position in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband participates indirectly in a wide range of digital video, internet and voice services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.