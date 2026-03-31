Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently:

3/27/2026 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by Pareto Securities from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/25/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/24/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $40.40 price target on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by DZ Bank AG from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/20/2026 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “sell” to “neutral”.

2/9/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/5/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Pareto Securities from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/5/2026 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “buy” to “neutral”.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

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Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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