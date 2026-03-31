Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently:
- 3/27/2026 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by Pareto Securities from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/25/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 3/24/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $40.40 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by DZ Bank AG from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 3/20/2026 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “sell” to “neutral”.
- 2/9/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 2/5/2026 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by Pareto Securities from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/5/2026 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “buy” to “neutral”.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.
In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.
Further Reading
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