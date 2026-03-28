D. Boral ARC Acquisition I (NASDAQ:BCAR) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. 635,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 634,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on D. Boral ARC Acquisition I in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D. Boral ARC Acquisition I

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in D. Boral ARC Acquisition I by 1,288.5% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,928,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,416 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D. Boral ARC Acquisition I by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 549,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 94,323 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. Boral ARC Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D. Boral ARC Acquisition I (NASDAQ: BCAR) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through a public offering and to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a SPAC, its primary activity is identifying and negotiating a business combination rather than conducting commercial operations itself.

Publicly available disclosures do not identify a confirmed target company, a specific industry focus or detailed information about the company’s leadership and sponsors in widely accessible sources.

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