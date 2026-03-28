Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Presto Automation shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 75,000 shares changing hands.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10,089.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86.

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Presto Automation Company Profile

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Presto Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) is a technology company that develops and markets automation solutions for the hospitality and retail industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary hardware, software and advanced analytics to streamline order taking, payment processing and kitchen display functions. Presto’s suite of products includes self-service kiosks, table-side tablets, digital signage and an autonomous robotics kiosk known as “NomNom,” all of which are integrated through the company’s cloud-based operating system.

Presto’s software offerings support restaurants and other venues in managing orders, reducing labor costs and enhancing the guest experience.

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