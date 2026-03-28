Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,772 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 26th total of 134,540 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Visionary Stock Down 9.0%

GV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 813,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Visionary has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $4.18.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Visionary as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Visionary in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Visionary

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Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance.

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